January 23, 2018
BLESSED INEQUALITY:
Top Half of Taxpayers Paid More Than 97% of Individual Income Taxes Collected in 2015 (Ali Meyer, January 23, 2018, Washington Free Beacon)
The top half of taxpayers paid more than 97 percent of the total individual income taxes collected in 2015, according to a report from the Tax Foundation.The foundation evaluated the most recent data on tax year 2015 from the Internal Revenue Service, which shows a progressive tax system with taxes paid by mostly high-income earners.The study splits taxpayers in half, with the top 50 percent of taxpayers classified as those earning more than $39,275 in adjusted gross income and the bottom 50 percent of taxpayers earning less than that.
