January 21, 2018
Schumer Shutdown Makes Clear Democrats' Real Priorities (Genevieve Wood, January 21, 2018, Daily Signal)
[I]t's because their liberal base is demanding that in this election year they put the needs and desires of those who are here in this country illegally before anybody else.
That is, indeed, the entire basis of the shutdown--Donald's hatred of minorities and opposition to America.
Huge majority of Americans want Dreamers to stay in US: poll (Bob Fredericks January 11, 2018, NY Post)
Americans by an almost 8 to 1 margin -- 79 percent -- think Dreamers should be allowed to remain in the country and apply for citizenship -- putting most voters at odds with GOP immigration hardliners in Congress and the Trump administration, a new Quinnipiac poll said Thursday.
Another 7 percent say they should stay but not become citizens -- while only 11 percent say they should get the boot.
