BETREYED AGAIN:

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace called Republicans out for their "secret society" lie, and Gowdy made a stunning admission.





"Don't Republicans hurt their credibility on real issues of bias when they make such a big deal about secret societies and palace coups?" Wallace asked.





"Yes," Gowdy replied, adding "Republicans are the best I've ever seen at taking good facts and overstating them, and therefore changing the narrative."