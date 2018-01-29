January 29, 2018
BETREYED AGAIN:
Rep. Trey Gowdy Admits Republicans Are 'Overstating' Accusations Against FBI (Tommy Christopher, January 28, 2018, ShareBlue)
In an interview on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace called Republicans out for their "secret society" lie, and Gowdy made a stunning admission."Don't Republicans hurt their credibility on real issues of bias when they make such a big deal about secret societies and palace coups?" Wallace asked."Yes," Gowdy replied, adding "Republicans are the best I've ever seen at taking good facts and overstating them, and therefore changing the narrative."
Dude's too honest for the moonbats' good.
MORE:
Republican Investigator Trey Gowdy Stops Pretending, Admits 'This Is Politics' (Jonathan Chait, 10/23/17, New York)
Trey Gowdy has been running point for the House Republican investigation into the Russia scandal, at times going so far as to act like Jared Kushner's personal defense lawyer. Gowdy's response to the New York Times about the Russia probe is a world-weary pose of realism. "Congressional investigations unfortunately are usually overtly political investigations, where it is to one side's advantage to drag things out," says Gowdy. "The notion that one side is playing the part of defense attorney and that the other side is just these white-hat defenders of the truth is laughable ... This is politics."
