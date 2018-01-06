BEING A (INSERT EXPLETIVE) DOES NOT MAKE YOU CRAZY:

Mr. Trump's self-absorption, impulsiveness, lack of empathy, obsessive focus on slights, tenuous grasp of facts and penchant for sometimes far-fetched conspiracy theories have generated endless op-ed columns, magazine articles, books, professional panel discussions and cable television speculation. [...]





"These amateurs shouldn't be diagnosing at a distance, and they don't know what they're talking about," said Allen Frances, a former psychiatry department chairman at Duke University School of Medicine who helped develop the profession's diagnostic standards for mental disorders.





Dr. Frances, author of "Twilight of American Sanity: A Psychiatrist Analyzes the Age of Trump," said the president's bad behavior should not be blamed on mental illness. "He is definitely unstable," Dr. Frances said. "He is definitely impulsive. He is world-class narcissistic not just for our day but for the ages. You can't say enough about how incompetent and unqualified he is to be leader of the free world. But that does not make him mentally ill."