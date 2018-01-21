BECAUSE MARKETS:





The men's and women's champions at the Australian Open tennis event are set to pocket four million Australian dollars (US$3.2m) each later this month, an equity often cited as one of the great examples of gender equality in sport.





When Wimbledon agreed to offer equal prize-money a decade ago, only nine out of the 44 sports which remunerate athletes paid equally. That number is now 35.





However, the remaining nine are among the biggest and most lucrative in the world: Football, golf and cricket among them.





Serena Williams is the only female in the world's 100 highest-paid athletes. Recent studies suggested gender equality in football is worse than in politics, business and medicine.