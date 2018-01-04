BECAUSE DONALD AND COMPANY PREFER PUTINISM:

Because the USSR was credibly portrayed as the negation of the United States' ideals (acting as what David Fogelsong called the United States' "dark double"), besting the Soviet Union came to provide a raison d'être for United States foreign policy from the late 1940s to the early 1990s. Whatever else they disagreed on, Democrats and Republicans were united in their belief that Moscow posed an existential threat not just to the U.S. homeland, but to the very ideals on which the United States was founded. That shared perception formed the basis of a longstanding bipartisan foreign policy consensus that emphasized U.S. support for liberal values, multilateralism, and resisting the spread of Communism.





Today, that consensus is in tatters, as a war for the soul of both parties rages between internationalist and isolationist wings. With the original Cold War a distant memory, Washington's commitment to the institutions of the liberal order it created is in question in a way it has not been since the Second World War.





Russia, among other revisionist powers, benefits from this uncertainty.