January 19, 2018
BE THE TRADITION (self-reference alert):
Celebrate Winter with These Traditions (Brendan Leonard, Jan 18, 2018, Outside)
Be "the Guy in Shorts"You've seen him, now be him. Any time the temperature dips below freezing and you're bundling yourself up for a few minutes in the frigid outdoors, there he is: the guy wearing shorts. If you're standing near him, you might hear him say something about "being warm-blooded" or "I just don't get cold." Well, if you haven't experienced it, this might be your year. Get a pair of cargo shorts, a warm jacket (or not), and go for a walk around the city while acting as if nothing is amiss.
Delivering bread last Tuesday a.m. amidst a warming trend [non-negative numbers].
A new guy at the restaurant said: "Wow, shorts are aggressive."
O: "Speedos by Friday!"
Guy: "Promises, promises..."
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 19, 2018 3:42 PM