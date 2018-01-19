BE THE TRADITION (self-reference alert):





Be "the Guy in Shorts"





You've seen him, now be him. Any time the temperature dips below freezing and you're bundling yourself up for a few minutes in the frigid outdoors, there he is: the guy wearing shorts. If you're standing near him, you might hear him say something about "being warm-blooded" or "I just don't get cold." Well, if you haven't experienced it, this might be your year. Get a pair of cargo shorts, a warm jacket (or not), and go for a walk around the city while acting as if nothing is amiss.