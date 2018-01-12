January 12, 2018
ARE WE SUPPOSED TO BELIEVE HE GOT OUT OF HIS CART?:
TRUMP'S LAWYER ALLEGEDLY PAID HUSH MONEY TO ADULT-FILM STAR (JACK DENTON, 1/12/18, Pacific Standard)
In October 2016, President Donald Trump's lawyer arranged a payment of $130,000 to former adult-film star Stephanie Clifford, the Wall Street Journal reports. The payment was part of an agreement that Clifford, who performed under the name Stormy Daniels, would refrain from making public comment about an alleged sexual encounter she had with Donald Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006, according to the Journal.
