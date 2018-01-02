January 2, 2018
AND ANY TRUE TRUMPIE KNOWS, COLOREDS AREN'T OUR PEERS!:
Russia probe grand jury looks like 'a Black Lives Matter rally,' says witness (Richard Johnson January 2, 2018, NY Post)
The federal grand jury handing down indictments for special counsel Robert Mueller doesn't appear to include any supporters of President Donald Trump, according to one witness who recently testified before the panel."The grand jury room looks like a Bernie Sanders rally," my source said. "Maybe they found these jurors in central casting, or at a Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley [Calif.]"
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 2, 2018 6:52 PM