January 30, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Mnuchin promises more sanctions on Russia after outrage over report (SYLVAN LANE, 01/30/18, the Hill)
Mnuchin took heat from Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee over the administration's decision to not impose sanctions by a Monday deadline."This should in no way be interpreted as we're not putting sanctions on anyone in that report," Mnuchin said at a hearing. [...][S]en. John Kennedy (R-La.) told Mnuchin he feared the consequences of not cracking down harder on Putin, insisting the U.S. should "hit him [with sanctions] until he's coughing up bones.""It's not getting any better, Mr. Secretary," Kennedy said. "I really think we're sending the wrong message with this critical challenge."
