ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Mnuchin took heat from Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee over the administration's decision to not impose sanctions by a Monday deadline.





"This should in no way be interpreted as we're not putting sanctions on anyone in that report," Mnuchin said at a hearing. [...]





[S]en. John Kennedy (R-La.) told Mnuchin he feared the consequences of not cracking down harder on Putin, insisting the U.S. should "hit him [with sanctions] until he's coughing up bones."





"It's not getting any better, Mr. Secretary," Kennedy said. "I really think we're sending the wrong message with this critical challenge."