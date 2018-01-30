ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Economic growth in the 19 countries that use the euro currency surged by 2.5% in 2017, according to official data published Tuesday. Growth in the 28-member European Union was also up 2.5% last year.





It's the best period of growth for both groupings since 2007, putting Europe just ahead of the 2.3% expansion posted by the U.S. in 2017.





Europe, which has suffered years of anemic growth caused by a series of debt crises, is part of a global economic resurgence that could continue in 2018.





"Anything the U.S. economy can do the eurozone economy can do, slightly better it seems," said Jacob Deppe, head of trading at online currency broker Infinox Capital.





"With both the U.S. and eurozone growing in tandem and with Asian economies on a roll, the hope is that 2018 delivers continued growth, further confidence and economic stability for the first time in a decade," he added.