ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





President Donald Trump's willingness to crack down on Russia will be seriously tested come Monday.





Trump faces a major deadline to use the Russia sanctions power that Congress overwhelmingly voted to give him -- and it's anybody's guess as to whether he'll comply on time after missing the last deadline.





Scrutiny is high, amid lingering suspicion of Trump's eagerness to mend fences with Russia and with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation still digging into election meddling by Moscow. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle remain keen to get tough on Vladimir Putin's government.





And they have reason to worry about whether the popular sanctions package Trump reluctantly signed in August will be implemented just as hesitantly.