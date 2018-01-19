January 19, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
In Russia, Trump inauguration euphoria leaves lasting hangover (Andrew Osborn, 1/19/18, Reuters)
A year ago on Saturday, Russian nationalists partied in central Moscow to celebrate Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.Euphoria has given way to dismay as the man they expected to end U.S. sanctions against Russia reluctantly reinforced the penalties and allegations of Russian interference in the U.S. election, denied by Moscow, eroded political ties.
Beyond their other ties, Donald and Vlad are linked by their misunderstanding of America.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 19, 2018 3:58 PM