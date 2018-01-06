January 6, 2018
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
US Trade Deficit Rises To Near Six-Year High On Record Imports (Reuters, 1/05/18)
The U.S. trade deficit increased more than expected in November as imports of goods surged to a record high amid strong domestic demand, making it likely that trade will subtract from economic growth in the fourth quarter.The Commerce Department said on Friday the trade gap widened 3.2 percent to $50.5 billion. That was the highest level since January 2012 and followed an upwardly revised $48.9 billion shortfall in October.
