ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE::

Already setting turnover records, President Donald Trump's White House is bracing for even more staff departures and an increasing struggle to fill vacancies, shadowed by the unrelenting Russia probe, political squabbling and Trump's own low poll numbers.





Entering a grueling year that is sure to bring fresh challenges at home and abroad, Trump faces a brain drain across a wide swath of government functions, threatening to hamstring efforts to enact legislation or conduct even basic operations. Some departures are expected to come from senior ranks -- the staff churn that makes headlines -- but more are likely among the lesser-known officials who help to keep the White House and Cabinet agencies running.





In Trump's first year, his administration's upper-level officials have had a turnover rate of 34 percent, much higher than any other in the past 40 years, according to an analysis by Kathryn Dunn-Tenpas, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. The study found that 22 of the 64 senior officials she tracked have resigned, been fired or reassigned.





Anecdotal evidence among more junior officials -- the White House wouldn't release data -- suggests similar departure rates, and White House aides acknowledge difficulty filling roles in the administration.