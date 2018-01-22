January 22, 2018
ALL VLAD'S PEEPS:
Chelsea Manning Went To A Far-Right Party Celebrating Trump (Aiden Pink, 1/22/18, The Forward)
BuzzFeed News reported that Manning was hobnobbing at a New York nightclub with Cassandra Fairbanks, who writes for the conspiracist website The Gateway Pundit.Hundreds of other figures of the far-right were at the party, including many whom the the Anti-Defamation League placed on a "hate speech" watchlist, such as conspiracy theorists Mike Cernovich, Gateway Pundit reporter Lucian Wintrich, and Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes, who once made a video titled "10 Things I Hate About Jews." [...]Manning is running in a Democratic primary in Maryland to unseat incumbent senator Ben Cardin, who is Jewish.
Julian sent his regrets.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 22, 2018 5:47 PM