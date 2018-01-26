January 26, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Sean Hannity: The New York Times is trying to distract you. They say Trump tried to fire Mueller, but our sources aren't confirming that!— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 26, 2018
Sean Hannity, minutes later: Alright, yeah, maybe our sources confirm Trump wanted to fire Mueller. But so what? That's his right. Anywho... pic.twitter.com/yUIt7Un56d
