January 24, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Israel's US envoy said to warn PM of fallout from expulsion of African migrants (TOI STAFF and JTA, 24 January 2018)
Israel's Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer has warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the public relations fallout that Israel will suffer if it goes ahead with a plan to expel tens of thousands of African migrants to a third country, Channel 10 reported Wednesday.According to the report, Dermer told Netanyahu and senior cabinet ministers that press coverage about the deportations would cause great damage to Israel's international reputation.
To which Bibi responded: "Donald."
