January 11, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Trump bashes FISA bill, then supports it, in baffling Twitter tirade (Jeva Lange, 1/11/18, The Week)
President Trump on Thursday appeared bewildered by his own administration's goals, tweeting out his disapproval of a House bill reauthorizing the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) -- a contradiction of the White House's official position -- before tacking his support back onto it an hour and a half later.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 11, 2018 11:19 AM