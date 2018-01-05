ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

"An absentee father for his first four children, Trump was even more absent for his fifth, Barron, his son with Melania."





As for his elder children, the book makes no mention of Tiffany, Trump's daughter with his second wife Marla Maples, and his two other sons are portrayed as comical figures with little agency of their own.





"Don Jr., thirty-nine, and Eric, thirty-three, existed in an enforced, infantile relationship to their father, a role that embarrassed them, but one that they also professionally embraced."





According to Wolff's sources, the pair had entertained hopes of being involved in their father's administration as closely as their sister Ivanka.





"Don Jr. and Eric - behind their backs known to Trump insiders as Uday and Qusay, after the sons of Saddam Hussein - wondered if there couldn't somehow be two parallel White House structures, one dedicated to their father's big-picture views, personal appearance and salesmanship, and the other concerned with day-to-day management issues."





The two eventually became subjects of ridicule - not the least because of Donald Jr.'s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower, a move Steven Bannon infamously dubbed "treasonous" in an interview with Wolff.