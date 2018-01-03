January 3, 2018

ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Mitch McConnell had the wickedest response to the very public blow-up between Trump and Bannon (Jeva Lange, 1/03/18, The Week)


Sublime.

Posted by at January 3, 2018 4:12 PM

  

« THE IRON LAW OF UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES: | Main | THE REGULATORY PRESIDENT: »