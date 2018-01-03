Home
Reviews
Blog
Daily
Glossary
Orrin's Stuff
Email
« THE IRON LAW OF UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES:
|
Main
|
THE REGULATORY PRESIDENT: »
January 3, 2018
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Mitch McConnell had the wickedest response to the very public blow-up between Trump and Bannon
(Jeva Lange, 1/03/18, The Week)
Sublime.
Posted by
Orrin Judd
at January 3, 2018 4:12 PM
Tweet
@brothersjudd
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
« THE IRON LAW OF UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES:
|
Main
|
THE REGULATORY PRESIDENT: »