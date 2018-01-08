AHMEDINEJAD AND HIS ALLIES IN THE WEST:

Even more than the Green Movement of 2009, the recent protests -- and the reaction to them -- recalled those of the early 2000s. Both then and now, moderate political forces controlled Iran's presidency and its Parliament. And in both cases, the country's conservatives deployed intimidation, violence and deceit to undermine the moderates.





The question now is whether the conservatives will succeed in dominating politics and crushing the Iranian people's desires for reform. This time, they have some help on the world stage -- from an American president with a prolific Twitter account. But they also face a persistent challenge: The people seem more determined than ever. [...]





The recent protests seem to have been started in the city of Mashhad by conservative opponents of the reformist President Hassan Rouhani to undermine his government.