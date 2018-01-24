A STRANGER TO THE CONCEPT OF DEMOCRACY:

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that shortly after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, who claims the president sought a loyalty pledge, the president asked his replacement who he voted for in the 2016 election.





Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe said he didn't vote - not the worst answer he could have given - but it seems that wasn't what the president wanted to hear. During the Oval Office meeting Trump expressed his anger toward McCabe about the nearly half a million dollars that Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe's political action committee donated to his wife's unsuccessful state Senate bid, several months before McCabe was promoted to deputy FBI director.





Though the donation was completely legal and McCabe followed FBI ethics protocols, this caused a frenzy on the right because McAuliffe has close ties to the Clintons. McCabe eventually recused himself from the investigation into Clinton's email server, and the Justice Department's inspector general is looking into his conduct. [...]





McCabe reportedly found the conversation "disturbing," and others in the FBI were upset that the president would attack a career civil servant for his wife's political affiliations. Unsurprisingly, the exchange has reportedly drawn the attention of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.