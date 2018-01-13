A LIMPIN' LUMP O' BRICK-DUST:

"Are you not personally concerned about his fitness to serve? If not, why not? Because I'm very concerned," Mary Mikels, a retired 67-year-old from nearby Portsmouth, asked Grassley.





Grassley deflected that question, saying he wasn't qualified to make a psychiatric assessment, but Mikels persisted.





"He gets on Twitter and says the last thing that Fox News told him to say," she said. "That's not presidential. It's concerning. Are you personally concerned?" [...]





It was a striking scene, not least because of where it was playing out: in a rural western Iowa county where Republicans outnumber Democrats nearly two-to-one and where Trump carried 65 percent of the vote in 2016.





And in contrast to the crowds that packed into lawmakers' town meetings last year, the anti-Trump contingent was not obviously organized. There were no young clipboard-carrying organizers from political groups, and none of the attendees carried the red-and-green agree-disagree signs made famous by the liberal Indivisible movement. They appeared, by and large, to be from Logan and the small communities immediately surrounding.





Sheila Ryan, a 72-year-old nurse from Underwood, challenged Grassley for "sliding" on the Russia investigation. Grassley, as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is overseeing one of several congressional inquiries into how Russia meddled in the 2016 election and whether there was collusion between Russian interests and the Trump campaign.









Sen. Chuck Grassley held a town meeting in Logan, Iowa, Friday morning. Several questioners asked about President Trump and his fitness for office. Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register





"I think you're protecting the president and protecting his game about shifting the attention away from Russia," Ryan said, noting Grassley's call for a criminal investigation into a private investigator who compiled a now-famous dossier on Trump.