YOU CAN STOP HIDING UNDER THE SHEETS, DONALD:

It would have seemed unbelievable in 1990, when there were 2,245 killings in New York City, but as of Wednesday there have been just 286 in the city this year -- the lowest since reliable records have been kept.





In fact, crime has fallen in New York City in each of the major felony categories -- murder and manslaughter, rape, assault, robbery, burglary, grand larceny, and car thefts -- to a total of 94,806 as of Sunday, well below the previous record low of 101,716 set last year.