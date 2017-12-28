December 28, 2017
YOU CAN STOP HIDING UNDER THE SHEETS, DONALD:
Crime in New York City Plunges to a Level Not Seen Since the 1950s (ASHLEY SOUTHALL, DEC. 27, 2017, NY Times)
It would have seemed unbelievable in 1990, when there were 2,245 killings in New York City, but as of Wednesday there have been just 286 in the city this year -- the lowest since reliable records have been kept.In fact, crime has fallen in New York City in each of the major felony categories -- murder and manslaughter, rape, assault, robbery, burglary, grand larceny, and car thefts -- to a total of 94,806 as of Sunday, well below the previous record low of 101,716 set last year.
