YOU CAN HARDLY BLAME THE FBI...:

In an extraordinary attack on the top law enforcement body in his own government, Mr. Trump accused the F.B.I. and its career investigators of having a bias against him.





He said in a tweet that the agency's reputation was in ruins because of Mr. Comey's tenure, during which the F.B.I. conducted what he called the "phony and dishonest" investigation into the private email server used by his rival in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton.