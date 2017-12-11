December 11, 2017
YEAH, BUT ROBERT MUELLER, HILLARY, FUSION....:
Trump accusers to unite for first time, demand congressional investigation into allegations (JACQUELINE THOMSEN, 12/10/17, The Hill)
Women who have publicly accused President Trump of sexual misconduct will call for Congress to investigate the allegations at a press conference on Monday.The women will unite for the first time to demand the probe and share details of their allegations against Trump, according to a press release.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 11, 2017 6:10 AM