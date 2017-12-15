December 15, 2017
WINNING THE WoT:
Lebanon's central bank governor says crisis boosted confidence (Middle East Online, 12/15/17)
Lebanon's ability to survive the crisis sparked last month by the premier's now rescinded resignation has increased confidence in its economy, the governor of the country's central bank said Friday. [...]"The liquidity to fund the economy remained available because we maintained monetary stability during this crisis and even I think that after this crisis there will be more confidence," Riad Salameh said in an interview with AFP.
