December 15, 2017

WINNING THE WoT:

Lebanon's central bank governor says crisis boosted confidence (Middle East Online, 12/15/17)

 Lebanon's ability to survive the crisis sparked last month by the premier's now rescinded resignation has increased confidence in its economy, the governor of the country's central bank said Friday. [...]

"The liquidity to fund the economy remained available because we maintained monetary stability during this crisis and even I think that after this crisis there will be more confidence," Riad Salameh said in an interview with AFP.

