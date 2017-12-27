WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:





Think of what your life looked like only 25 years ago. There was no iPhone, no App Stores, no Facebook, no Amazon, no Twitter, no Big Data, no Google, no cloud and certainly no AI. Going back even further, say 90 years back -- you get to when the large US corporations, such as insurance companies and banks, were founded. Back then, executives had a simple formula -- make money, hire more people, earn even more money, hire even more people.





But, times are changing, and like my old CD player which fell into disuse, organizations that won't break away from that century-old way of thinking will find it very hard to compete with the new breed of businesses built on technology, and not on headcount.





Driverless cars, autonomous trucks and ships, and robotic warehouses will become an integral part of our lives sooner than most of us realize. But autonomous technology reaches far beyond eliminating operating machinery. It has the power to unlock entirely new business models: when there are no drivers, there's no need for car ownership, parking, gas stations or garages. Merely changing how we drive cars will affect how we design our future streets, highways, and cities.





Yet there's one area still largely ignored by AI innovation: the organization itself.





If you spend the better part of your day in an office, think about all the repetitive tasks you do daily: gather data, update your peers and manager, compose reports, fill out forms, coordinate events, track progress, order stuff, sign documents, send out purchase orders, etc.





Most of these tasks can be automated by bots.





Future Autonomous Organizations will rely on AI to run routine and complex tasks better and cheaper than us humans can.