December 22, 2017
WINNING THE WAR ON WAGES:
Trump Promised to Protect Steel. Layoffs Are Coming Instead. (ANA SWANSON, DEC. 22, 2017, NY Times)
The layoffs have stunned these steelworkers who, just a year ago, greeted President Trump's election as a new dawn for their industry. Mr. Trump pledged to build roads and bridges, strengthen "Buy America" provisions, protect factories from unfair imports and revive industry, especially steel.But after a year in office, Mr. Trump has not enacted these policies. And when it comes to steel, his failure to follow through on a promise has had unintended consequences.That surge of imports has hurt American steel makers, which were already struggling against a glut of cheap Chinese steel. When ArcelorMittal announced the layoffs in Conshohocken, it blamed those imports, as well as low demand for steel for bridges and military equipment.
