WHEN GOD GIVES YOU A HAMMER:

Trump has signaled in recent days that he would support a measure to protect undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors in exchange for wall funding and other stiff border security measures that Democrats have ardently opposed.





"The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc," Trump tweeted Friday morning. "We must protect our Country at all cost!"





House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer brushed off the president's tweet.