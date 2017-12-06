WE ARE ALL PIGOVIAN NOW:





During the Wednesday morning rush hour, solo drivers on I-66 express lanes faced tolls near $23 for the 10-mile stretch from the Capital Beltway to the District line. That was much lower than Monday and Tuesday when tolls hit $34.50 and $40, respectively.





State transportation officials say demand to use the lanes is lessening, leading to the lower toll rates. (In a dynamic toll system, rates continually adjust to traffic conditions- prices go up when the lanes get full and decrease when traffic is lighter).





On Monday, the alternative routes to I-66 saw traffic counts rise between six and eight percent in the morning commute. Route 29, saw the biggest impact, with a traffic increase of 8 percent in the morning and up to 11 percent during the evening rush.