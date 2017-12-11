WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:

John Mitchell, a lawyer and AI expert, said human beings, in general, tend to "worship supreme understanding".





Mr Mitchell claims the same drive that compels people to believe in God and follow religions will work for Artificial Intelligence.





He explained: "We [believe] there must be some higher power that causes lightning, sunsets, and crashing waves - or at least speaks to the bottom of our beings, rather than ignore them as ho-hum background."





Dr. Stephen Thaler, the President and CEO of Imagination Engines and an AI and consciousness expert, has claimed people will rely on AI to provide solutions to society's problems.





"An AI would provide the equivalent of a 'Messiah' - having many orders of magnitude more processing elements than the brain, enabling it to gift us with solutions to the most daunting social, political, economic, and environmental challenges," he said.