December 11, 2017
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:
'Humans will worship AI MESSIAH' God Robot religion expected to boom :" A so-called "God Robot" will be worshipped by millions of people because it will have mankind's best interests at heart, it has been claimed. (Rachel O'Donoghue, 11th December 2017, Daily Star)
John Mitchell, a lawyer and AI expert, said human beings, in general, tend to "worship supreme understanding".Mr Mitchell claims the same drive that compels people to believe in God and follow religions will work for Artificial Intelligence.He explained: "We [believe] there must be some higher power that causes lightning, sunsets, and crashing waves - or at least speaks to the bottom of our beings, rather than ignore them as ho-hum background."Dr. Stephen Thaler, the President and CEO of Imagination Engines and an AI and consciousness expert, has claimed people will rely on AI to provide solutions to society's problems."An AI would provide the equivalent of a 'Messiah' - having many orders of magnitude more processing elements than the brain, enabling it to gift us with solutions to the most daunting social, political, economic, and environmental challenges," he said.
Of course, one of the most persuasive reasons to believe Christianity is true is that the Messiah did not gift us any of those things.
