December 29, 2017
VLAD'S WHITE WHALE:
Hermitage Capital's Browder Sentenced In Absentia By Moscow Court (Radio Liberty, December 29, 2017)
A court in Moscow has sentenced Hermitage Capital head William Browder to nine years in prison in absentia after finding him guilty of deliberate bankruptcy and tax evasion.Browder, who has led a global push for sanctions against Russian officials implicated in the death of imprisoned Russian whistle-blower Sergei Magnitsky, also was fined 200,000 rubles (about $3,500) and banned from conducting business activities in Russia for three years.
The most delicious part of the collusion between Vlad and Donald is that it wasn't necessary and didn't do any good; all it did was cripple Donald so much that he can't lift the sanctions as he promised. Indeed, the Deep State has toughened them.
