December 24, 2017
TURNS OUT, THERE'S PLENTY OF ROOM AT THE INN:
Federal judge partially lifts Trump's latest refugee restrictions (Yeganeh Torbati, 12/24/17, Reuters)
Robart ruled that the administration could carry out the security review, but that it could not stop processing or admitting refugees from the 11 countries in the meantime, as long as those refugees have a "bona fide" connection to the United States.As part of its new restrictions, the Trump administration had also paused a program that allowed for family reunification for refugees, pending further security screening procedures being put into place.Robart ordered the government to re-start the program, known as "follow-to-join". Approximately 2,000 refugees were admitted into the United States in fiscal year 2015 under the program, according to Department of Homeland Security data. [...]Robart, who was appointed to the bench by Republican former President George W. Bush, emerged from relative obscurity in February, when he issued a temporary order to lift the first version of Trump's travel ban.
9th Circuit rules against Trump's third attempt at travel ban (MAX GREENWOOD, 12/22/17, The Hill)
A panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday ruled against the third iteration of President Trump's travel ban, saying it goes against federal law."We conclude that the President's issuance of the Proclamation once again exceeds the scope of his delegated authority," the court said in its ruling.
Supreme Court Allows 'Grandparent' Exemption To Trump Travel Ban (Merrit Kennedy, 7/19/17, NPR)
The Supreme Court has upheld parts of a lower court order that had widened the definition of which citizens from the six Muslim-majority countries covered by the Trump administration's travel ban are still eligible to travel to the U.S.
The order issued Wednesday leaves in place the action of a U.S. District Court judge in Hawaii who broadened the definition of close family to include categories such as the grandparents and cousins of a person in the U.S.
