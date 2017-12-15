THEY SOUND JUST LIKE 60% OF AMERICANS:

The main problem with this pseudo-scandal is that nobody has ever previously expected FBI agents not to privately express political viewpoints. Indeed, to prosecute liberal bias at agencies that lean rightward and kept the Republican nominee's very serious investigation private while publicizing the trivial investigation into the Democratic nominee is perverse in the extreme.





There turns out to be another flaw in the "scandal." The main agent in question also wrote text messages criticizing Democrats, reports Del Quentin Wilber. His messages included calling Chelsea Clinton "self-entitled," and mocking Eric Holder. He wrote, "I'm worried about what happens if HRC is elected." Of course, we don't know the context of that any more than we know it for the other texts. If the administration had leaked these texts instead or in addition, the narrative would have been completely different.