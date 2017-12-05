December 5, 2017
THERE IS NO YEMEN:
Yemen's chaos deepens after rebels kill ex-president Saleh (AHMED AL-HAJ and MAGGIE MICHAEL, 12/05/17, Times of Israel)
Saleh's slaying likely gives the rebels the upper hand in the days-long fighting for Sana'a while also shattering hopes by Yemen's Saudi-backed government that the former president's recent split with the Iranian-backed rebels, known as Houthis, would have weakened them.
The only question is the size and boundaries of Houthistan.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 5, 2017 6:23 AM