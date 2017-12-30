December 30, 2017

THERE IS NO SYRIA:

Defense Chief Mattis Sees U.S. Civilian Presence In Syria Increasing (Radio Liberty, December 30, 2017)

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he expects there will be a larger U.S. civilian presence in Syria soon since the fight against the Islamic State (IS) extremist group is nearing a conclusion.

Mattis said in Washington on December 29 that U.S. diplomats and contractors are likely to return to the war-torn Middle East country as the focus turns to reconstruction and security.

Putin tells Assad Russia will help defend Syrian sovereignty: Kremlin (Reuters, 12/30/17) 

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in a new year's greeting that Russia will continue supporting Syria's efforts to defend its sovereignty, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

It has none.

