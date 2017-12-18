December 18, 2017
THERE BEING NO SYRIA, THEY CAN'T BE TRAITORS:
Syria's Assad Meets Russian Official, Calls U.S.-Backed Militias 'Traitors' (Radio Liberty, December 18, 2017)
"When we talk about those referred to as 'the Kurds,' they are in fact not just Kurds. All those who work for a foreign country, mainly those under American command...are traitors," the statement quoted Assad as saying. [...]Kurds account for an estimated 15 percent of Syria's population, and their forces currently control a large part of the country.
They are loyal to their nation
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 18, 2017 1:42 PM