December 18, 2017

THERE BEING NO SYRIA, THEY CAN'T BE TRAITORS:

Syria's Assad Meets Russian Official, Calls U.S.-Backed Militias 'Traitors' (Radio Liberty, December 18, 2017)

"When we talk about those referred to as 'the Kurds,' they are in fact not just Kurds. All those who work for a foreign country, mainly those under American command...are traitors," the statement quoted Assad as saying. [...]

Kurds account for an estimated 15 percent of Syria's population, and their forces currently control a large part of the country.

They are loyal to their nation

Posted by at December 18, 2017 1:42 PM

  

« FROM JAPANESE TO AMERICAN (spoiler alert): | Main | IT'S A PURITAN NATION: »