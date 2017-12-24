December 24, 2017
THE WISDOM OF THE MARKETS:
Disaster on the Horizon: The Price Effect of Sea Level Rise (Asaf Bernstein, University of Colorado at Boulder, Matthew Gustafson, Pennsylvania State University - Smeal College of Business, Ryan Lewis, University of Colorado, Boulder, December 2, 2017, SSRN)
Homes exposed to sea level rise (SLR) sell at a 7% discount relative to observably equivalent unexposed properties equidistant from the beach. This discount has grown over time and is driven by sophisticated buyers and communities worried about global warming.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 24, 2017 3:06 PM