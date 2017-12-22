December 22, 2017
THE TWO MANZANAR POLICY:
Trump Administration Might Start Separating Undocumented Parents and Children (Caroline Bankoff, 12/22/17, New York)
The Trump administration may add some particularly draconian elements to its already harsh approach to immigration. As first reported by the Washington Post, the Department of Homeland Security is considering separating parents and children who are caught entering the United States illegally.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 22, 2017 8:48 AM