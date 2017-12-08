THE rIGHT IS THE lEFT:

On the way to Richard Spencer's top-secret white-supremacist conference on November 19, a young African-American woman drove me in her Uber from Washington, DC, to the rolling hills of Maryland horse country. On the peaceful drive past large, beautiful estates, she told me how she'd had to work three jobs--as a DHL courier, Amazon-warehouse deliverywoman, and Uber driver--just to continue to live in ever-more-expensive DC, where she'd grown up. When we finally got to the winery that Spencer's National Policy Institute had booked, Mike Enoch of the Daily Shoah podcast, who promulgated the slur "dindu nuffins" for African Americans, was holding forth on the horrors of "corporate neoliberalism."





Then Eli Mosley of the campus group Identity Evropa, who calls Jews "oven-dodging...kikes," took Enoch one further: "We need to be explicitly anti-capitalist. There's no other way forward for our movement." As 60 mostly young, male racists gathered around him, Mosley, whose real name is Elliott Kline, confidently predicted, "Twenty eighteen is going to be the year of leftists joining the white-nationalist movement!"