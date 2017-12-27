THE PRICE IS RIGHT:

If you find the prospect of mushroom foraging daunting, Laetiporus sulphureus might be a good place to start. Considered by some experts to be one of the "foolproof four," this fungus's bright-orange, multi-layered appearance makes it easy to identify. Even better: Inside its velvety tiers is a meaty flesh that tastes like chicken.





Nicknamed "the chicken of the woods," the mushroom is a favorite among vegetarians. Since it cannot be consumed raw, chefs find many creative ways to incorporate the mushroom's fruiting body into dishes. They sautee pieces to make omelets and stir-fries, mix them into creamy pasta sauces, or bread and fry them into nuggets.