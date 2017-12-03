December 3, 2017
THE POINT OF AN ECONOMY IS TO CREATE WEALTH EFFICIENTLY...:
Study: One-third of U.S. Workers Will Be Replaced by Robots by 2030 (Danielle Paquette, 12/03/17, The Washington Post)
Over the next 13 years, the rising tide of automation will force as many as 70 million workers in the United States to find another way to make money, a new study from the global consultancy McKinsey predicts.
....not determine how it should be distributed.
