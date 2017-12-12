THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Overall, some 45% of respondents agreed that Israel's democracy is in "serious danger." This sentiment was far more prevalent among left-wing Jewish respondents (72%) and Arab Israelis (65%), while just 23% of religiously identified and right-wing respondents agreed.





Nearing the bottom of the list of public trust in institutions was Israel's Chief Rabbinate (20%), while the IDF again came in first place, with 81% of all Israelis and 88% of Jewish Israelis placing their confidence in the military. [...]





Some 79% of secular Jewish Israelis believe "the religious population is gradually taking control of the state," while the majority of religious Jewish Israelis disagree, the poll said.





Just 15% of ultra-Orthodox and 16% of religious Jews agreed with the statement on encroaching religious control, according to the survey.





Some 75% of the Jewish left, 74% of Arab Israelis, 61% of Jewish secular Israelis -- and 42% of Jewish Israelis overall -- said the Jewish component of Israel's character was "too strong," the survey said.