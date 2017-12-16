THE MOST VISIBLE WIN HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE BILL:



Republicans hope that would overshadow their embarrassing failure to repeal President Barack Obama's health law. Another flop would have infuriated GOP backers and donors already enraged by the Affordable Care Act debacle, fueling hard-right primary challenges against Republican incumbents or encouraging conservatives to stay home in November.





The deranged claims for it and hysterical reactions to it mean that a few rather trivial tweaks to tax law can--if played right--garner the GOP some undeserved credit for the robust economy they inherited and deprive Democrats of same. It's reverse Obamacare.



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 16, 2017 9:30 AM

