THE IRON LAW OF UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES:

The threat of new U.S. sanctions has spread anxiety among Russia's wealthiest people that their association with President Vladimir Putin could land them on a U.S. government blacklist, members of the business elite say. [...]





"People are on edge," said a senior figure in a major Russian company.





"If they classify you as close to Putin, just try proving it's not the case," the figure said. "The Americans' tactics are clear: they need to cause pain in all ways possible for those who support Putin."



