December 1, 2017
THE IRON LAW OF UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES:
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know (Darya Korsunskaya, Katya Golubkova and Gleb Stolyarov, 12/01/17, Reuters)
The threat of new U.S. sanctions has spread anxiety among Russia's wealthiest people that their association with President Vladimir Putin could land them on a U.S. government blacklist, members of the business elite say. [...]"People are on edge," said a senior figure in a major Russian company."If they classify you as close to Putin, just try proving it's not the case," the figure said. "The Americans' tactics are clear: they need to cause pain in all ways possible for those who support Putin."While most of the business elite remains loyal to Putin, the prospect of personal sanctions -- which can prevent travel abroad or access to foreign bank accounts and freeze foreign assets -- has prompted some to steer clear, the sources said.
Fortunately, neither Vlad nor Donald understands America.
