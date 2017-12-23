THE GREAT PARADOX OF THE NUCLEAR AGE...:

"Storm clouds are gathering" over the Korean Peninsula, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis declared on Friday. And as diplomats try to resolve the nuclear standoff, he told soldiers that the U.S. military must do its part by being ready for war. [...]





Mattis' comments came as the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved tough new sanctions against North Korea, compelling nations to sharply reduce their sales of oil to the reclusive country and send home all North Korean expatriate workers within two years.





Such workers are seen as a key source of revenue for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's cash-strapped government.