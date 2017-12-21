THE EASIEST TIME TO BE PRESIDENT EVER:

Let's forget our overflowing grocery stores, technological miracles, medical advancements, and the general prosperity we often take for granted. Setting the cheerful heresy of Taylor Swift aside, a majority consensus seems latent among today's media and cultural elite: Everything is terrible, all the time. Since Donald Trump's inauguration day, many pundits and reporters seem permanently and stubbornly jammed into one of three gears: quiet despair, mild panic, or borderline-reckless hyperbole.





Remember net neutrality? It seems like eons ago, but last week, the end of this relatively new regulation (it was formed in June of 2015) was greeted with hysteria, predictions of general web-based doom, and panicked declarations that we were witnessing the "end of the Internet as we know it." Lo and behold, the deed has been done, and here we are, still easily downloading songs to ease our trauma!





Perhaps things aren't really all that bad.





Then there's the GOP tax bill, which, according to the left-leaning Tax Policy Center, will give 80.4 percent of Americans a tax cut in 2018 -- with the average cut estimated at a whopping $2,140. Well, never mind. The bill will literally kill countless Americans, we are told. Nancy Pelosi calls it "the worst bill to ever come to the floor of the House." According to a new Monmouth poll, half of Americans think their tax burden will go up under the bill, likely thanks to hysterical media coverage. They'll be in for a pleasant surprise come April.





Perhaps things aren't really all that bad.