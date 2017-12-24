THE dEEP sTATE GIVES THE SHOWERS INSTEAD OF RECEIVING THEM:

On November 22, Russian oligarch and senator Suleiman Kerimov (net worth of $6.3bn) was arrested in Nice and now stands accused of money laundering.





On December 13, the premises of the Dutch subsidiary of Russian Alfa Bank were searched and its assets frozen; the bank is owned by Michael Fridman, Pyotr Aven, Alexey Kuzmichev and German Kahn (combined net worth of $35.6bn).





On December 13, as well, a Daily Beast investigation revealed that Mikhail Prokhorov (net worth of $8.9bn) had 23 accounts in the Cyprus branch of the now closed FBME bank. The bank lost its license and the accounts of its clients were frozen after the US accused it of facilitating money laundering.





Gennady Timchenko (net worth of $16bn), a close friend of Putin's, and his company, Novatek, are still under US sanctions. Russia's richest man, Leonid Mikhelson (net worth of $18.4bn), who is also Timchenko's partner and co-owner of Novatek, is threatened with sanctions.





Russia's largest private oil company, Lukoil, owned by Vagit Alekperov (net worth of $14.5bn) and Leonid Fedun (net worth of $6.3bn), is also still on the sanctions list. There are other Russian oligarchs who might get slapped with sanctions, including Dmitry Rybolovlev (net worth of $7.3bn) and Viktor Vekselberg (net worth of $12.4bn).





Proximity to Putin, which used to be considered most important for capital growth in the Russian oligarchic system, is now becoming a considerable risk.

In other words, approximately half of Russia's biggest oligarchs are having troubles abroad; the other half might start having them in February 2018, when the US expands its sanctions list.





The oligarchs most likely to get on that list, of course, are the ones closest to the Kremlin. A number of Russian opposition leaders are actively cooperating with the US authorities, who are consulting them on this issue.





